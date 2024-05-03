Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Equitrans Midstream Price Performance
Shares of ETRN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.63. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.93.
Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on ETRN
Equitrans Midstream Company Profile
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equitrans Midstream
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- About the Markup Calculator
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.