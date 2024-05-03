Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AC. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.12.

Shares of AC traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.76. 3,521,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,692. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.04 and a twelve month high of C$26.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.05 billion. Analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.9024768 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr bought 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,823.37. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

