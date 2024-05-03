Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given a C$30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) received a C$30.00 target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ERO. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.08.

Ero Copper Price Performance

TSE:ERO traded up C$0.54 on Friday, hitting C$28.51. The company had a trading volume of 210,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,774. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.83. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.0391588 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

