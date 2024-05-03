Stifel Nicolaus Increases Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$63.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.44.

Shares of TSE:BDGI traded down C$0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting C$43.30. 163,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$24.55 and a 12-month high of C$51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Robert George Blackadar purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.05 per share, with a total value of C$74,100.00. In related news, Director Stephen James Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.95 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00. Also, Director Robert George Blackadar purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $139,694. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

