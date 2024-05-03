Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$52.50 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark upgraded shares of Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.11.

Shares of TSE AIF traded down C$1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting C$49.35. 457,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$35.29 and a 1 year high of C$54.18.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.0611995 EPS for the current year.

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

