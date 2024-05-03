Eight Capital Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$12.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CS. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.50.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of TSE:CS traded up C$0.55 on Friday, hitting C$9.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,895. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.80. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.3335667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.