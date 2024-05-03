Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$41.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s previous close.
ATZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.60.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATZ
Aritzia Stock Down 0.9 %
Insider Transactions at Aritzia
In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total value of C$63,409.92. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.