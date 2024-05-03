Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$41.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s previous close.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.60.

Get Aritzia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATZ

Aritzia Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Aritzia

Aritzia stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$35.82. 1,479,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,525. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$41.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total value of C$63,409.92. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.