Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues Earnings Results

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY24 guidance to $10.30-10.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.300-10.700 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.8 %

ITW stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.92. 909,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.66.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,970,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

