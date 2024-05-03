BMO Capital Markets Boosts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$50.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ATCO from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.50.

ATCO Stock Performance

ATCO Company Profile

Shares of ACO.X stock remained flat at C$37.80 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 309,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.35. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$32.90 and a 52 week high of C$45.59.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

