Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 75.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Air Canada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.12.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,692. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$16.04 and a 1-year high of C$26.04.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.9024768 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr bought 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

