Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.310-2.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.570-0.590 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.89. 5,404,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,063. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $79.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

