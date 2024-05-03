Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$41.00 at CIBC

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.60.

Aritzia Price Performance

Insider Activity

ATZ traded down C$0.31 on Friday, reaching C$35.82. 1,479,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,525. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$41.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total transaction of C$63,409.92. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

