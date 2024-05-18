Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $770.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $760.50 and its 200-day moving average is $682.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.