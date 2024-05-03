National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues Earnings Results

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40 to $2.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.560 EPS.

NSA traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 621,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

