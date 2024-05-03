National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues Earnings Results

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40 to $2.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.560 EPS.
NSA traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 621,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.28%.
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.
