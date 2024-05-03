Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.710-5.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.2 billion.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.13.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $167.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

