Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal updated its FY24 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.950-3.150 EPS.

Shares of FSS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.99. The company had a trading volume of 258,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,238. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average is $75.29. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $88.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

