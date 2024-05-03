Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

Shares of EAT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.98. 1,059,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. Brinker International has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $56.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

