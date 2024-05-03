AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$25.00. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Acumen Capital cut shares of AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.95.

Shares of TSE:ACQ traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.33. 391,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,340. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$15.14 and a 12 month high of C$27.54. The firm has a market cap of C$479.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. Research analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,694.38. Insiders acquired a total of 34,650 shares of company stock worth $885,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

