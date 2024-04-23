Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $461.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.67 and its 200 day moving average is $443.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $483.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

