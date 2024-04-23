Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 4,155 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.4 %

PayPal stock opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

