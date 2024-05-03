Kemper Co. (KMPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on May 28th

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Kemper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.
Kemper Stock Performance
Shares of KMPR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. 437,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,947. Kemper has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
