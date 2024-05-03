Kemper Co. (KMPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on May 28th

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Kemper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. 437,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,947. Kemper has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kemper

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.