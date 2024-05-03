PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 1.0 %
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 52,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $8.20.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
