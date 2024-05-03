NVE Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

NVE Stock Down 8.6 %

NVE stock traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.80. 54,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04. NVE has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $100.19.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.46% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

