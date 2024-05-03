The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Brink’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brink’s has a payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brink’s to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

NYSE:BCO traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.58. The company had a trading volume of 156,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,037. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

