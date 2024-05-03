Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. 50,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,035. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

