ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the energy producer on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE COP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,983. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $95.81 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on COP. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.