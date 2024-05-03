PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 3rd

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. 11,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,654. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.