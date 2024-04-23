1,807 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $179.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $191.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

