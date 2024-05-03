B. Riley Comments on Blink Charging Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blink Charging in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year. The consensus estimate for Blink Charging’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLNK. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Blink Charging Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ BLNK traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.95. 3,042,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,708,462. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.82.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 144.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.63 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 2,961.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

