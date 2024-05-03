DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for DoorDash in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.96.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $143.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares in the company, valued at $50,340,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,340,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,782 shares of company stock worth $64,046,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

