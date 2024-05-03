Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.40, but opened at $56.50. Adtalem Global Education shares last traded at $60.02, with a volume of 297,054 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth $57,787,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 396.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,668,000 after purchasing an additional 813,849 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,341,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,954,000 after acquiring an additional 257,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,656,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 16.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

