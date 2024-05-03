Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for ITT in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock traded up $3.90 on Friday, reaching $128.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,345. ITT has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $138.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 81.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

