Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Solar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $3.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

CSIQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.77. 575,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $989,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,676 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 30.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198,646 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

