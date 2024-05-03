National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.23.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($4.19). The firm had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

