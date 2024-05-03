Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $240.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clean Harbors traded as high as $210.26 and last traded at $208.86, with a volume of 64723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.55.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.42 and a 200 day moving average of $176.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

