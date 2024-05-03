Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 39,131 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,298% compared to the average volume of 2,799 put options.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 2.2 %

MNST stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,533,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,540. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 225.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 84,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 58,360 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

