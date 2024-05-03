Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.08, but opened at $8.71. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 251,890 shares.

The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.43%. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 200,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 926.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 179,317 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $927.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

