Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Mama’s Creations in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year. The consensus estimate for Mama’s Creations’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAMA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMA traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $6.68. 187,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,491. Mama’s Creations has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations during the first quarter worth $216,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

