Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MiMedx Group, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for MiMedx Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.58 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ MDXG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.49. 277,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,724. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $162,028.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 479,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $162,028.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 479,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,145 shares of company stock valued at $409,378. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

