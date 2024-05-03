Zacks Research Comments on Neogen Co.’s Q3 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neogen in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Neogen Price Performance

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. Neogen has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,246.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Borel bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,379.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Borel acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,379.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $375,800.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

