Brokers Offer Predictions for Workday, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Workday in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $6.60 on Friday, reaching $257.45. 1,169,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.57. Workday has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

