MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CEO Nishan J. Vartanian Sells 11,000 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE MSA traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.52. 24,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $196.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.48 and a 200-day moving average of $173.53.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $4,960,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 227,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 233,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $9,944,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

