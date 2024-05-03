Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Victor L. Lund Sells 7,606 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE SCI traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.75. 492,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,954. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Service Co. International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 406.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.