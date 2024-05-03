Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Decreased by Analyst

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million.

RDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.17. 99,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,960. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

