International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,704.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $53,390.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 16,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $825,440.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $53,090.00.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.32. The company had a trading volume of 205,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,404,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 103.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 160.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Seaways from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

