Denise Lindsay Acquires 2,000 Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) CFO Denise Lindsay purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $18,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Denise Lindsay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Denise Lindsay bought 2,000 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $19,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. 16,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,893. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. Meridian Co. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Meridian had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

MRBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Meridian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Meridian from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 782,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 53,990 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Meridian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Meridian by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

