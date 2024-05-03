Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Price Down 4.7% After Earnings Miss

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 16,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 142,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.66 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 28.28%. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,433,000 after acquiring an additional 570,190 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 241,165 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thryv by 382.0% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 239,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 189,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $796.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Stories

