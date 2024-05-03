Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) CEO Purchases $70,984.10 in Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOVGet Free Report) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 709,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $70,984.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,118,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,111,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS UNOV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. 1,918 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 71,676 shares during the period.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

