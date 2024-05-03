Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading 7.5% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $117.26 and last traded at $114.00. 2,161,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,180,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.06.

Specifically, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,228 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 173,628 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.