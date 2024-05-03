AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $90.89, but opened at $87.00. AAON shares last traded at $84.68, with a volume of 421,838 shares.

The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair began coverage on AAON in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 50.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

